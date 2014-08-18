British Columbia gov't review to look at all mine tailings ponds

VANCOUVER, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it has ordered an independent review of all tailings ponds at every permitted mine in the province in the wake of a major spill at Imperial Metals Corp’s Mount Polley mine.

Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett also said an independent panel would investigate the tailings dam breach, which he said has shaken the public’s confidence in the mining industry. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Allison Martell)