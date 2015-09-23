FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Oil says Kearl project expansion adds 90,000 bpd so far
September 23, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Imperial Oil says Kearl project expansion adds 90,000 bpd so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands mining project is currently producing 200,000 barrels per day, while its Nabiye thermal project is producing 30,000 bpd, the company said during an investor day on Wednesday.

Kearl was producing 110,000 bpd before it was expanded earlier this year and Nabiye is a new project.

In total, the two projects have added 120,000 bpd of heavy crude supply and are expected to reach full capacity of 220,000 bpd and 40,000 bpd respectively by year-end. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

