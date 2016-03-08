FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Imperial Oil to sell 497 retail stations for C$2.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said it agreed to sell 497 remaining company-owned Esso retail stations for about C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion).

The buyers include Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, 7-Eleven Canada Inc and Parkland Fuel Corp, the company said on Tuesday.

Imperial Oil, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said it expects the sales to close by the year-end. ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

