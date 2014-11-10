FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil shuts Kearl oil sands mine for 'several weeks'
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Imperial Oil shuts Kearl oil sands mine for 'several weeks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada’s No. 2 integrated oil company, said on Monday it has shut its 110,000 barrel per day Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta for several weeks after detecting what it called a “vibration issue” in the facility’s ore-crushing unit.

The company, 69.6 percent-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said the shutdown is likely to be lengthy as replacement parts are installed.

“The crusher is a critical part of the operation,” said Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company. “We believe this was a prudent step to prevent longer term issues. Our expectation is that the installation of replacement parts is expected to take several weeks.”

The Kearl mine, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, was shut for 14 days of maintenance in late September for a major maintenance turnaround. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Steve Orlofdky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.