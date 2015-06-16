Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands expansion project begins production

June 16 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said it has begun production at its Kearl oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada ahead of schedule.

Production is expected to reach 110,000 barrels per day, bringing total production to 220,000 barrels per day, the company, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said.

Imperial Oil had said in February that it expected the project to start up in the third quarter of 2015, roughly three months ahead of its previous forecast. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)