a year ago
Imperial's Kearl project to undergo maintenance in Sept - sources
August 24, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Imperial's Kearl project to undergo maintenance in Sept - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil's Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta will start planned maintenance next month, two sources said on Wednesday.

Both sources said the company was in the process of bringing more workers on site for the maintenance, with one source adding it was expected to last around five weeks.

There were no details on the expected production impact on the 210,000 barrel per day project. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
