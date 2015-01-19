FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial readies production from 40,000 bpd oil sands expansion
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Imperial readies production from 40,000 bpd oil sands expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, said on Monday it has begun injecting steam at the 40,000 barrel per day Nabiye expansion of its Cold Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta and expects first oil from the project by the end of March.

Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said the project’s facilities were commissioned on schedule at the beginning of the month and steam injection, used to liquefy the tarry bitumen deposits so they can flow to the surface, has begun.

While the company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , says first oil from the expansion project will come during the current quarter, it does not expect the expansion to reach full output until later in 2015. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.