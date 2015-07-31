FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil's profit misses as crude prices plunge
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Imperial Oil's profit misses as crude prices plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by the slump in crude prices.

Global oil prices have nearly halved in the past year, hurting oil and gas companies and forcing them to cut expenditure and jobs.

Imperial, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said on Friday that its capital expenditure fell about 41 percent to C$819 million in the second quarter.

Its synthetic crude selling prices fell 33 percent to an average of C$75.20 per barrel, while average realized price for bitumen plunged about 35 percent to C$49.16 per barrel.

Imperial’s net income from refining operations nearly halved as margins declined and refinery maintenance costs rose.

The company said it began production at the second phase of its Kearl oil sands mine in northern Alberta in June.

Higher volumes at Kearl and Cold Lake sites boosted Imperial’s total production by nearly 20 percent to an average 344,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, its highest quarterly production in about eight years.

Imperial’s net income plunged about 90 percent to C$120 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30. The year-earlier quarter included a C$478 million gain related to the sale of some assets.

Excluding a C$320 million ($245.3 million) charge related to an increase in Alberta’s corporate tax rate, the company earned 52 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters calculation.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 58 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 27 percent to C$7.30 billion.

Imperial’s shares closed at C$48.53 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 14 percent in the past 12 months. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.