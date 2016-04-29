FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Imperial Oil reports quarterly loss
April 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Canada's Imperial Oil reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year ago profit as lower global crude prices continue to hurt its results.

The company’s net loss was C$101 million ($80.65 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of C$421 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which is majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp , said total revenue fell 15.8 percent to C$5.22 billion. ($1 = 1.2524 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

