FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Canada's Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly loss
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 12:33 PM / an hour ago

Canada's Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly loss

2 Min Read

President and CEO Rich Kruger of Imperial Oil addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, April 30, 2015.Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a smaller second-quarter loss as Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner benefited from a surge in oil prices.

North American oil producers are slowly gaining from a jump in global crude prices as an OPEC-led production cut and a rebound in demand slowly erode a global glut.

The company said crude oil prices jumped 43.2 percent to C$51.62 per barrel compared to the year-ago period. The company sold bitumen from its Canadian oil sands projects for C$38.22 per barrel compared with C$29.45 per barrel.

Imperial Oil, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said gross production rose slightly to 331,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the reported quarter, compared with 329,000 boepd last year.

The company posted a net loss of C$77 million ($61.42 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$181 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.6 percent to C$7.03 billion.

($1 = 1.2536 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.