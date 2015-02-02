FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil profit slumps as oil prices plunge
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Imperial Oil profit slumps as oil prices plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada’s second-largest integrated oil producer and refiner, posted a 36.5 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower crude prices and weaker refining margins.

The company’s net income fell to C$671 million ($529 million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$1.06 billion, or C$1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to C$8.03 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corp holds 69.6 percent of Calgary-based Imperial Oil. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and by Nia Williams; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.