CORRECTED-Imperial Oil profit falls 55 percent
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Imperial Oil profit falls 55 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency to Canadian dollar from U.S. dollar)

April 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , Canada’s No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 55 percent fall in quarterly profit in a period in which crude prices halved.

The company’s net income fell to C$421 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$946 million, or C$1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 33 percent to C$6.20 billion, said the company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, on Thursday. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

