July 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Imperial Oil posts loss, hurt by wildfires in Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29(Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a quarterly loss due to the impact of wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported net loss of C$181 million ($137.57 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year ago. ($1 = 1.3157 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Nia Williams; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

