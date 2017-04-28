Canada's Imperial Oil posts profit on higher crude prices

April 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, on Friday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude prices and a C$151 million gain from the sale of a property.

The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income was C$333 million ($244.17 million), or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of C$101 million, or 12 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped 37 percent to C$7.16 billion. ($1 = 1.3638 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)