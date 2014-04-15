Imperial Tobacco to shut plants in UK, France

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco on Tuesday said it would shut cigarette factories in Nottingham, England and Nantes, France, as it grapples with declining sales.

The maker of Gauloises and Davidoff cigarettes said the closures will take place over the next two years and could result in the loss of 900 jobs.

The news from Imperial comes a day after French union representatives said that the Nantes plant was slated for closure.