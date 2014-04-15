FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Tobacco to shut plants in UK, France
April 15, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Imperial Tobacco to shut plants in UK, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco on Tuesday said it would shut cigarette factories in Nottingham, England and Nantes, France, as it grapples with declining sales.

The maker of Gauloises and Davidoff cigarettes said the closures will take place over the next two years and could result in the loss of 900 jobs.

The news from Imperial comes a day after French union representatives said that the Nantes plant was slated for closure.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman

