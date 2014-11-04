Imperial Tobacco results hurt by destocking

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group reported declines in full-year revenue and profit on Tuesday, hurt by currency exchange rates and a reduction of inventories in several markets.

The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes said net revenue for the year to Sept. 30 fell 6 percent. Excluding foreign exchange rates and the impact of a stock optimisation programme that intentionally reduced trade inventories in several markets, underlying revenue rose 2 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share fell 3 percent to 203.4 pence on a reported basis in the year, but rose 7 percent on an underlying basis. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)