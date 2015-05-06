FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Tobacco stands by full-year target
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Imperial Tobacco stands by full-year target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group reported a 5 percent decline in underlying tobacco sales volume in the first half of its fiscal year and stood by its outlook for the remainder.

The maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes on Wednesday said revenue fell 4 percent to 12.1 billion pounds in the six months ended March 31.

Like all tobacco companies, Imperial faces falling sales in a number of markets as people cut back on smoking due to tighter budgets, tax increases and growing health consciousness.

The company said it expects to close its $7.1 billion acquisition of certain U.S. brands in the second half of this year, pending U.S. antitrust approval of a related deal between Reynolds American and Lorillard. It added that it was still on track to meet its goals this year, which include increasing its dividend by at least 10 percent.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.