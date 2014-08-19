Imperial sees modest earnings full-year growth

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco said it expected to report modest adjusted earnings growth in the full year after volumes from its top growth brands rose by 3 percent in the first nine months.

Imperial, which makes Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and is the world’s fourth-largest international tobacco group, also reiterated its target of a 10 percent hike to its dividend.

The group added that its cost cutting programme remained on track and it expected to deliver incremental savings of 60 million pounds for the year.