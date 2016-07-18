MOVES-Veteran airline analyst joins Imperial Capital

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Michael Derchin, a longtime airlines industry analyst, has joined investment bank Imperial Capital LLC as managing director and senior equity research analyst, Imperial's head of institutional research Edward Mally said in an email on Monday.

Derchin was most recently an industry analyst at broker-dealer Sterne Agee CRT. His research associate there, Adam Hackel, is also moving to Imperial.

The hires reestablish Imperial's airline equity research, according to Mally.

"The airline industry remains a key industry vertical for Imperial Capital, and Mike brings a wealth of experience to the firm, as an equity research analyst, portfolio manager, and airline industry executive," Mally said in an email to Reuters.

A spokesman for Sterne Agee CRT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Derchin has either worked in or analyzed the airline industry since 1966. His career includes positions as a marketing executive at American Airlines in the 1970s and as a transportation analyst at hedge fund firm Tiger Management in the 1990s. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)