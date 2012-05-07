FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Imperial Metals gets mining permit for British Columbia project
May 7, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Imperial Metals gets mining permit for British Columbia project

May 7 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp said it had received a mining permit for its Red Chris copper-gold project in British Columbia.

Imperial Metals, which also has two open pit mines in British Columbia -- the Mount Polley copper-gold mine and the Huckleberry copper-molybdenum mine, said mine development at Red Chris will include a 30,000 tonne per day milling operation.

Red Chris, owned by Imperial Metals, received provincial and federal environmental approvals in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Red Chris’ 2012 resource report shows a 103 percent jump in mineral resource. The project has a 28 year life, according to the company’s website.

Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company, which has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, closed at C$15.06 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

