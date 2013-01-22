FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil says Kearl oil sands start up hampered by cold
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Imperial Oil says Kearl oil sands start up hampered by cold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday that the start up of its new 110,000-barrel-per-day Kearl oil sands mine has been delayed by cold temperatures in northern Alberta but the company still expects production to begin in early 2013.

Pius Rolheiser, a spokesman for the company, said Imperial is still working to begin production at the C$10.9 billion ($11 billion) project, but believes its still has weeks of work ahead of it.

“We still anticipate first production in early 2013,” he said. “Exactly when that will be will depend on how well we do in the coming weeks.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.