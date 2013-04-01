FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kearl oil sands start-up within days-Imperial
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Kearl oil sands start-up within days-Imperial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 1 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd expects to start producing marketable diluted bitumen from its C$12.9 billion ($12.69 billion) Kearl oil sands project in northern Alberta in “the next few days,” a spokesman said on Monday.

The company had previously targeted a first-quarter start-up for the 110,000 barrel a day first phase of Kearl.

“Obviously with an operation like this, start-up is a sequential process. We’re much more focused on making sure we do things at the right time,” Imperial’s Pius Rolheiser said.

Imperial must first fill storage tanks and the pipeline from the facility, a process analysts expect to take as much as 90 days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.