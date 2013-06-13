FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Oil says Kearl oil sands production set to rise
June 13, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

Imperial Oil says Kearl oil sands production set to rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 13 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd Canada’s No. 2 integrated oil company, said on Thursday that output from its recently opened Kearl oil sands project is set to grow as it completes additional work on the project.

Glenn Scott, the company’s senior vice-president, resources, said in an investor presentation that the project, which began operations in April, is currently producing 40,000 barrels per day from one of three production trains. Scott said a second train will open in “the next couple of weeks” and the project will reach its full 110,000 bpd capacity over the summer.

