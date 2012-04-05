FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil cuts spending on Arctic gas project
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

Imperial Oil cuts spending on Arctic gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd , lead partner in the long-delayed Mackenzie gas pipeline in Canada’s Far North, said on Thursday it has cut spending related to the proposal and closed some offices as efforts to wrest a support deal from Ottawa drag on.

Imperial and its partners have closed offices in Norman Wells and Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories, and reduced the size of its office in Inuvik, N.W.T., company spokesman Jon Harding said.

The C$16.2 billion ($16.3 billion) proposal, which won regulatory approval last year, has been hampered by rising costs and depressed natural gas prices as vast new shale gas supplies have been developed much closer to major markets. Imperial’s chief executive said last month that he did not believe the project’s time had passed, however.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.