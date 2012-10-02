FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial's Nova Scotia refinery garners buyer interest
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

Imperial's Nova Scotia refinery garners buyer interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Potential buyers are interested in Imperial Oil Ltd’s 88,000 barrel per day Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, refinery, which the company put on the auction block in May as it struggled with weak margins, Imperial Chief Executive Bruce March said on Tuesday.

“We’ve been through a nonbinding phase, looking to identify potential interested acquiring parties. We’ve entered a binding phase and we’ve got multiple parties that are interested,” March told reporters after giving a speech to a business audience. He declined to characterize the interested parties, saying it is a private process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.