FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Oil's profit rises 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Imperial Oil's profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s No.2 integrated oil company, reported a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit as production grew and prices rose.

The company, 69.6 percent owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income rose to C$946 million ($862.00 million), or C$1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from C$798 million, or 94 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Production averaged 330,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 284,000 barrels a year ago.

Imperial’s average realizations from the sales of synthetic crude oil increased 11 percent. ($1 = 1.0975 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.