Imperial Oil profit falls on lower crude prices
July 26, 2012 / 1:14 PM / 5 years ago

Imperial Oil profit falls on lower crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada’s No. 2 oil producer and refiner, reported a 13 percent fall in second-quarter profit due to lower crude prices and higher maintenance activities.

Net income fell to C$635 million ($622.9 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, from C$726 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income for the company, best known for its dominant position in the Alberta oil sands and national chain of Esso gas stations, fell to C$7.51 billion from C$7.77 billion, in the year-ago period.

In the April-June quarter, U.S. crude oil prices fell 9 percent from the last year to average $93 per barrel.

