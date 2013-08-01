FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Oil profit halves due to charge on Nova Scotia refinery
August 1, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

Imperial Oil profit halves due to charge on Nova Scotia refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd’s second-quarter profit nearly halved as the company took a non-cash charge of C$264 million related to the planned conversion of its refinery in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Net income for the oil producer and refiner fell to C$327 million ($318 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$635 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income rose 6 percent to C$7.96 billion.

Imperial, controlled by Exxon Mobil Corp, said in June it was unable to find a buyer for its refinery in Nova Scotia and would instead convert it into a terminal operation.

The refinery is Imperial’s least-profitable operation as it uses high-priced imported crude oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
