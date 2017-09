LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper is not assuming there will be any improvement in economic conditions this fiscal year, she told reporters on Tuesday.

“Clearly one can hope,” she said, noting that 2014 performance would be driven by investments in the business rather than any market turnaround.

Cooper also said the company was launching two electronic cigarette products in fiscal 2014, but declined to give details.