Imperial Tobacco loses legal challenge to display ban
December 12, 2012

Imperial Tobacco loses legal challenge to display ban

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco, the world’s fourth-largest cigarette group, has lost a legal bid to overturn a Scottish government ban on the display of cigarettes.

Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the British company’s claim that the Scottish government had exceeded its powers by approving the prohibition, which also outlaws cigarette vending machines.

Imperial, whose brands include Davidoff, JPS and Lambert & Butler, had said the Scottish legislation trespassed on areas that were reserved for the British government.

The court, Britain’s highest, said Scotland’s 2010 Tobacco Act was “not outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament”.

Scotland had planned to introduce the ban in April this year as a public health measure to help stop young people taking up smoking. Implementation was delayed by Imperial Tobacco’s legal challenges.

