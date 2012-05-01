FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Tobacco upbeat mood prompts buyback
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Imperial Tobacco upbeat mood prompts buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco, the world’s No 4 cigarette group, was upbeat for 2012 as it set a 500 million pound ($812 million) share buyback and saw a return to sales growth as the West and Gauloises cigarette maker put its 2011 problems behind it.

The British group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually, reported that half-year earnings beat forecasts as it gained from the ending of a price war in Spain and the unwinding of destocking in the United States and Ukraine.

“We’ll continue to maximise the many growth opportunities that our unique portfolio offers to create further value for our shareholders,” said Chief Executive Alison Cooper in a half year results statement on Tuesday.

The Bristol-based company, which also makes Lambert & Butler, Davidoff and Fortuna cigarettes, reported adjusted earnings rose 5.3 percent to 93.1 pence a share for the half year to end-March beating a forecast of 92.7 pence from Reuters estimates.

The half-year dividend increased 12.8 percent to 31.7 pence a share.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.