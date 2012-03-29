FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial sees strong Q2 sales and profits growth
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 29, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 6 years

Imperial sees strong Q2 sales and profits growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco , the world’s fourth-biggest cigarette group, saw strong sales and profit growth in the first three months of 2012 as conditions in Spain, Ukraine and the United States improved to push its half-year sales up 3 percent.

Imperial, whose cigarette brands include Davidoff, West, Gauloises and JPS, said on Thursday that cigarette volumes in its October-March half-year period fell 4 percent, with price rises helping sales to see growth.

The Bristol-based company said in a trading update that its financial performance was in line with its expectations for its year to end-September 2012, as it prepares to announce its half year results to end-March on May 1.

The group, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually, had already warned sales fell 1 percent and volumes were down 7 percent in its October-December 2011 first quarter due to a tough a Spanish market, Syrian sanctions and destocking in Ukraine and the U.S..

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.