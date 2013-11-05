FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Tobacco posts higher profit, says chairman to retire
November 5, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Imperial Tobacco posts higher profit, says chairman to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group, the world’s No. 4 tobacco company, posted higher full-year earnings on Tuesday despite a dip in revenue and said its chairman was stepping down.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 210.7 pence per share in fiscal 2013, up from 201.0 pence per share in 2012.

Group revenue fell to 28.27 billion pounds in 2013, from 28.57 billion pounds in 2012.

The company also said its chairman Iain Napier would retire from the board of directors following its annual general meeting on Feb. 5. Napier will be succeeded by Deputy Chairman Mark Williamson.

