Imperial Tobacco says first quarter result keeps it on track

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group said its underlying tobacco net revenue edged up 1 percent in the first quarter, in line with its expectations, as it maintained momentum in growing markets in the Middle east and Asia.

Imperial, maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and the world’s No. 4 international tobacco company by market share, posted first-quarter tobacco net revenue of 1.56 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

The British group said it was on track to meet its outlook for the year of modest growth in EPS at constant exchange rates and for at least a 10 percent increase in dividends.