FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Imperial Tobacco says first quarter result keeps it on track
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Imperial Tobacco says first quarter result keeps it on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group said its underlying tobacco net revenue edged up 1 percent in the first quarter, in line with its expectations, as it maintained momentum in growing markets in the Middle east and Asia.

Imperial, maker of Davidoff and Gauloises cigarettes and the world’s No. 4 international tobacco company by market share, posted first-quarter tobacco net revenue of 1.56 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

The British group said it was on track to meet its outlook for the year of modest growth in EPS at constant exchange rates and for at least a 10 percent increase in dividends.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.