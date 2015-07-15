FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Tobacco considering stake sale in Spain unit Logista - Bloomberg
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Imperial Tobacco considering stake sale in Spain unit Logista - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA , Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The tobacco group, which owns about 70 percent of Logista, may cut its stake to over 50 percent, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1J0peWQ)

Imperial might consider cutting the holding by selling it to institutions or could even seek a buyer for the entire stake, the multimedia news website added.

The company floated a portion of its logistics business, Logista, on the Spanish stock exchange last year, raising 395 million pounds which it used to pay down debt.

Imperial and Logista could not be reached for comments outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Christian Plumb

