BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco earnings rise 8 pct
#Honda Motor Co
October 30, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco earnings rise 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco, the world’s fourth largest cigarette group, reported an 8 percent rise in annual earnings after strong revenue growth from its key brands. The British firm, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually of brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS and West, on Tuesday said adjusted earnings rose to 201.0 pence a share for the year to end-September ahead of a company-compiled consenus of 199.6p. The annual dividend increased 11 percent to 105.6 pence a share, raising its payout ratio from earnings to 52.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
