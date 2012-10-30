Imperial Tobacco earnings rise 8 pct

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco, the world’s fourth largest cigarette group, reported an 8 percent rise in annual earnings after strong revenue growth from its key brands.

The British firm, which sells over 340 billion cigarettes annually of brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises, JPS and West, on Tuesday said adjusted earnings rose to 201.0 pence a share for the year to end-September ahead of a company-compiled consenus of 199.6p.

The annual dividend increased 11 percent to 105.6 pence a share, raising its payout ratio from earnings to 52.5 percent.