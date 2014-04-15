FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says to shut factories in UK, France
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says to shut factories in UK, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc -

* Imperial Tobacco Group announces European restructuring projects

* A number of European restructuring projects to strengthen group’s competitive position

* Projects could reduce group’s workforce by 900

* Proposed closures reflect declining industry volumes in Europe, impacted by tough economic conditions, increasing regulation and excise and growth in illicit trade

* Proposed projects support group’s cost optimisation programme, which will deliver savings of 300 mln stg a year from September 2018

* Employees, works councils and trade unions have been informed and consultation processes are now underway

* Projects to be implemented progressively over next 2 years and include proposed closure of cigarette factories in Nottingham, UK and Nantes, France

* Proposed projects support group’s cost optimisation programme For the full story, click on: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.