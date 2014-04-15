BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says to shut factories in UK, France

April 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc -

* Imperial Tobacco Group announces European restructuring projects

* A number of European restructuring projects to strengthen group’s competitive position

* Projects could reduce group’s workforce by 900

* Proposed closures reflect declining industry volumes in Europe, impacted by tough economic conditions, increasing regulation and excise and growth in illicit trade

* Proposed projects support group’s cost optimisation programme, which will deliver savings of 300 mln stg a year from September 2018

* Employees, works councils and trade unions have been informed and consultation processes are now underway

* Projects to be implemented progressively over next 2 years and include proposed closure of cigarette factories in Nottingham, UK and Nantes, France

* Proposed projects support group's cost optimisation programme