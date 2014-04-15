BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco says to shut factories in UK, France

April 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc -
* Imperial Tobacco Group announces European restructuring projects
* A number of European restructuring projects to strengthen group’s competitive position
* Projects could reduce group’s workforce by 900
* Proposed closures reflect declining industry volumes in Europe, impacted by tough economic conditions, increasing regulation and excise and growth in illicit trade
* Proposed projects support group’s cost optimisation programme, which will deliver savings of 300 mln stg a year from September 2018
* Employees, works councils and trade unions have been informed and consultation processes are now underway
* Projects to be implemented progressively over next 2 years and include proposed closure of cigarette factories in Nottingham, UK and Nantes, France
* Proposed projects support group's cost optimisation programme