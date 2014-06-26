FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco prices unit Logista's IPO at 12.50-15.50 euro/shr
June 26, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Imperial Tobacco prices unit Logista's IPO at 12.50-15.50 euro/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Tobacco Group Plc :

* Price range for the IPO of Logista

* Announces price range for planned IPO of Compañía De Distribución integral Logista Holdings S.A.U. following approval by Comisión Nacional Del Mercado De Valores of prospectus relating to IPO

* Price range is set at 12.50 euro to 15.50 euro per share

* Mid-point of price range implies a market capitalisation for logista of approximately 1,859 million euro

* Final price is currently expected to be announced on or around 10 July 2014 and may be outside this range

* Offer comprises sale of existing shares only Further company coverage:

