Implats joins S.Africa mining chamber amid labour unrest
August 23, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Implats joins S.Africa mining chamber amid labour unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum said on Thursday it had joined the country’s chamber of mines as a full member, a move that could see it eventually bargain collectively with other companies and stem a wave of labour unrest.

South Africa’s platinum sector currently negotiates with unions on a company-by-company basis, leaving it exposed to an upstart and militant union that has recruited through the platinum belt by promising workers at individual firms it can cut better deals for them. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakimidas; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
