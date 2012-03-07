FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at S.Africa's Implats ignore strike call
March 7, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 6 years ago

Workers at S.Africa's Implats ignore strike call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Workers at Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest producer of the precious metal, ignored calls to join a one-day nationwide strike, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of South Africans joined a one-day national strike on Wednesday, hitting other mining production, as the biggest labour group in the continent’s largest economy flexed its muscles to remind the ruling ANC of its political clout.

“We have not been impacted at all,” Implats executive Johan Theron told Reuters.

Implats is just recovering from a six-week labour-related stoppage at its Rustenburg mine, the world’s biggest platinum operation. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

