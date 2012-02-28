FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Implats says loses 2 bln rand at Rustenburg
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Implats says loses 2 bln rand at Rustenburg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, latest violence)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum , the world’s second-largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday the costs of an illegal strike at its key Rustenburg operation in South Africa have reached 100,000 ounces and a loss of income of 2 billion rand ($263.66 million).

The strike, in its sixth week, has been marked by violence and a turf battle between unions. Implats said four more workers had been attacked in a sign that tensions remain.

“Although there were no violent incidents over the weekend, there were assaults on four people last night and early this morning, with one severely injured,” the company said in a statement.

It also described the strike as “an attempt to destabilise the company.”

Three workers have been killed during the violent strike at the world’s largest platinum mine.

The dominant National Union of Mineworkers has faced a challenge from the upstart Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union but no one has been explicitly blamed for the violence.

Many of the attacks have been on those who want to return to work.

Spot platinum prices have gained about 16 percent since the troubles at Rustenburg began on Jan. 12.

Implats fired over 17,000 workers for taking part in the illegal stoppage but has offered to rehire up to 15,000. Workers have until 1300 GMT on Wednesday to reapply. ($1 = 7.5855 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.