Implats Rustenburg workers extend walk-out - police

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg mine, which is losing 3,000 ounces a day in output, extended their walk-out for a second day running on Wednesday amid violence between rival unions at the world’s biggest platinum mine, police said.

“The workers are not going back to work and there are still incidents of intimidation,” police spokesman Thulani Ngubane told Reuters. Implats officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)