JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum said on Thursday workers had returned to the job at its Rustenburg mine after a two-day work stoppage that cost it at least 6,000 ounces in output.

“Yes, we are back at work,” chief executive David Brown told Reuters. The operation has been hit by renewed strife stemming from a battle between rival unions. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)