Implats South Africa mine hit by illegal strike
#Basic Materials
June 4, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

Implats South Africa mine hit by illegal strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Workers downed tools in an illegal strike on Tuesday at one of Impala Platinum’s South African mines, a company spokesman said, the latest wildcat action to hit the country’s mining sector.

“One person was dismissed because of disciplinary action and his colleagues at the shaft went on strike in sympathy. The shaft didn’t work today. We are trying to resolve this as soon as possible,” Bob Gilmour, a spokesman for the company, said. He said it was at the No.14 shaft near the platinum hub of Rustenburg. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
