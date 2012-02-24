Implats contract worker beaten to death-police

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A contract worker at Impala Platinum’s troubled Rustenburg operation in South Africa was beaten to death during an assault on Friday when he tried to go to work, police said.

The assault, which left two other workers injured, underscores how far the company is from resolving a violent and illegal labour dispute that has already seen at least two other people killed and cost the world’s second largest platinum producer at least 80,000 ounces in lost output. (Reporting and writing by Ed Stoddard, editing by Agnieszka Flak)