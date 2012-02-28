Implats seeks talks with Zimbabwe on mine stakes

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum , the world’s second largest platinum producer, is seeking high-level talks with the Zimbabwean government which on the weekend gave it 2 weeks to surrender a 29.5 percent stake in its key unit there to a state-run fund.

Zimplats, 87 percent owned by Implats, had failed to comply fully with the ownership law, empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Failure to present the government with a plan to transfer the holding within two weeks would result in unspecified “enforcement mechanisms”, the letter added.

“We are examining the contents of the minister’s letter. We will then seek to engage with the minister as soon as possible,” Implats chief executive David Brown told Reuters.

Brown said he could not say at this stage whether he would visit Zimbabwe this week. Local media reports on Monday suggested he was on the verge of going to Zimbabwe.

Implats, which is also trying to end a violent six-week long strike at its Rustenburg operations in South Africa, has long been a target of an “empowerment” drive by the Zimbabwean government to get all foreign-owned firms to hand over majority stakes to local black investors.

Kasukuwere has in the past threatened to cancel the mining licences of firms that do not comply.

On Friday, Implats said Zimbabwe had also rejected part of an empowerment plan for the Mimosa operation, its 50-50 joint venture platinum mine with Aquarius Platinum.