Implats says no cash, no shares in Zimbabwe
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Implats says no cash, no shares in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum said on Wednesday that the Zimbabwean government would have to find the money to buy the 31 percent stake it wanted in its local unit Zimplats.

“If they don’t come up with the cash the stake will not be transferred,” said Implats chief executive David Brown during a conference call aimed at providing more clarity on the in-principle deal it reached with the government on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, editing by Ed Stoddard

