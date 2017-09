Dec 17 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Implenia wins another major contract in Austria

* Contract worth around 168 million Swiss francs ($174.71 million); Implenia’s share 50 pct

* Is technical lead in consortium that has won contract for Granitztal tunnel system

* Completion is scheduled for April 2020