FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund Amber says favours outsting of Impregilo board
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2012 / 11:12 AM / in 5 years

Fund Amber says favours outsting of Impregilo board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - Investment fund Amber Capital, Impregilo’s third-largest shareholder with around 8.5 percent, said on Wednesday it backed a proposal by investor Salini to oust the board of Italy’s biggest construction group.

Impregilo, which is helping expand the Panama Canal, is at the centre of a battle for control opposing two prominent Italian construction families, the Salinis and the Gavios. The Gavios currently control Impregilo’s board.

Both the Gavio and Salini sides own just less than 30 percent of Impregilo. The vote of Amber Capital could tip the balance in favour of the Salinis. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.